JAT-NB3 Elite Series: Jaemin Park, Thitaree Visavapattamawan Shine at Lakeview

The tournament, sanctioned by Trust Golf, the Junior Asian Tour (JAT), and Notah Begay III (NB3), features male and female junior golfers competing in primary age groups: Class A (15-18 years) and Class B (13-14 years), each playing 54 holes over three days for Open Class rankings. Class C players (ages 10-12) play 36 holes, with their scores counting toward the JAT Order of Merit, the Junior Golf Scoreboard, and World Junior Rankings.

Final rounds for all classes will conclude on Sunday. Updates can be followed via the Junior Asian Tour Facebook page.

This event is part of a seven-tournament series leading up to the JAT-NB3 Asian Championship, where 80% of participants qualify through the JAT Order of Merit, and 20% from across Asia compete for a spot at the NB3 World Championship in the US in November 2025.

To qualify for the Asian Championship, players must participate in at least four of the seven events in the JAT-NB3 Elite Series. The series provides young golfers with the opportunity to earn one of the top 20 spots in the Overall Class, granting access to the prestigious NB3 Elite Camp in Florida, where they’ll meet with college coaches from top universities and compete in international events.

Additionally, the eight champions from the Asian Championship’s four classes will earn a coveted place in the NB3 World Championships, raising the stakes for junior golfers across the region.