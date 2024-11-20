Jo Nattawut battles Muay Thai rising star Bampara Kouyate at ONE 170 

This high-stakes contest will see the Thai star defend his #2 spot in the divisional rankings against the #4-ranked Frenchman.
The 35-year-old has been a standout in ONE Championship since joining in 2018, showcasing his skills in both Muay Thai and kickboxing.
Earlier this year, he delivered a strong performance against reigning featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai in their razor-close World Title rematch at ONE 167, but he ultimately fell short via majority decision after a gruelling five rounds.
At ONE Lumpinee 81 this September, Jo suffered a first-round knockout loss to ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon. Now determined to bounce back, he aims to secure a victory to protect his ranking and rebuild momentum for another World Title shot.
The 29-year-old Kouyate has garnered attention after winning the WBC Muay Thai World Title earlier this year. He made his ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 15 in October but fell to Iraq’s Shakir Al-Tekreeti via decision.
Kouyate rebounded impressively in July, delivering a dramatic comeback victory over Luke Lessei at ONE Fight Night 23. The knockout of the American Muay Thai standout earned him the #4 spot in the rankings. Now, Kouyate has his sights set on dethroning Jo and edging closer to a World Title opportunity.
This matchup holds significant stakes for both fighters. Jo needs a win to solidify his elite status and keep his championship hopes alive, while Kouyate is eager to make a statement by defeating the Thai veteran on home soil.