Jo Nattawut battles Muay Thai rising star Bampara Kouyate at ONE 170 

This high-stakes contest will see the Thai star defend his #2 spot in the divisional rankings against the #4-ranked Frenchman.

The 35-year-old has been a standout in ONE Championship since joining in 2018, showcasing his skills in both Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Earlier this year, he delivered a strong performance against reigning featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai in their razor-close World Title rematch at ONE 167, but he ultimately fell short via majority decision after a gruelling five rounds.