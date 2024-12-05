JAT-NB3 Set for exciting year-end showdown in Thailand

It will serve as a crucial platform for young golfers to accumulate points for the Junior Golf Scoreboard (JGS), the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), and the JAT Order of Merit, with aspirations of advancing to international tournaments.
The tournament, a collaboration between TrustGolf and Notah Begay III, is designed to provide junior golfers with top-tier competitive opportunities. Players are categorized by age into Class A (15-18 years), Class B (13-14 years), and Class C (10-12 years). The competition will be conducted in a stroke play format, with Classes A and B playing 54 holes over three days, while Class C will compete over 36 holes across two days. Scores from Classes A and B will also contribute to the Open Class rankings, adding another layer of excitement to the series.
This tournament marks the fourth in a series of seven events, marking the final competition for 2024. The series will continue in 2025 with three additional tournaments to determine qualifiers for the JAT-NB3 Asian Championship. Following that, the top-ranked players selected 80% from the JAT Order of Merit and 20% from other Asian nations, will vie for spots in the NB3 World Championship, set to take place in the United States in November 2025.
Adding to the excitement, TrustGolf and Notah Begay III will offer a unique opportunity for selected players to train with expert coaches in the US and network with college golf programs, providing a pathway for young talent to reach new heights in the sport.
Junior golfers and their families can stay updated on the latest developments by following the Junior Asian Tour Facebook page or contacting tournament organizers through Line at @trustgolf or by calling 02-0748995. The stage is set for an action-packed finale, where junior golfers will compete fiercely to end the year on a high note and carve out their path to international glory.