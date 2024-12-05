JAT-NB3 Set for exciting year-end showdown in Thailand

It will serve as a crucial platform for young golfers to accumulate points for the Junior Golf Scoreboard (JGS), the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), and the JAT Order of Merit, with aspirations of advancing to international tournaments.

The tournament, a collaboration between TrustGolf and Notah Begay III, is designed to provide junior golfers with top-tier competitive opportunities. Players are categorized by age into Class A (15-18 years), Class B (13-14 years), and Class C (10-12 years). The competition will be conducted in a stroke play format, with Classes A and B playing 54 holes over three days, while Class C will compete over 36 holes across two days. Scores from Classes A and B will also contribute to the Open Class rankings, adding another layer of excitement to the series.