ONE Championship: 22 Fighters pass the scales, Ready to battle

ONE Fight Night 26 is preparing to fight in the morning of Saturday, December 7, 2024.

The main event, "Christian Lee," the ONE MMA World Champion in the Lightweight (155-170 lbs.) and Middleweight (170-185 lbs.) divisions, returns to the ring to defend the lightweight belt from "Alibek Rasulov," the undefeated challenger from Turkey, who is 31 years old.

For the "Christian vs. Alibek" match, they will fight in MMA rules for 5 rounds. On the weigh-in day, "Christian" weighed in at 169.75 lbs., water level 1.0148, while "Alibek" weighed in at 169.75 lbs., water level 1.0148.

The Thai athletes who competed in this battle hugged each other and passed the scales with flying colours, with "Nakrob Fairtex weighed in at 134.5 lbs., hydration level 1.0136, while Kongthoranee S. Sommai weighed in at 134.25 lbs., hydration level 1.0074, Thongpoon PK. Saenchai weighed in at 123.75 lbs., hydration level 1.0078, and Daniel Williams weighed in at 124.5 lbs., hydration level 1.0091.