ONE Championship: 22 Fighters pass the scales, Ready to battle

ONE Fight Night 26 is preparing to fight in the morning of Saturday, December 7, 2024.
The main event, "Christian Lee," the ONE MMA World Champion in the Lightweight (155-170 lbs.) and Middleweight (170-185 lbs.) divisions, returns to the ring to defend the lightweight belt from "Alibek Rasulov," the undefeated challenger from Turkey, who is 31 years old.
For the "Christian vs. Alibek" match, they will fight in MMA rules for 5 rounds. On the weigh-in day, "Christian" weighed in at 169.75 lbs., water level 1.0148, while "Alibek" weighed in at 169.75 lbs., water level 1.0148.
The Thai athletes who competed in this battle hugged each other and passed the scales with flying colours, with "Nakrob Fairtex weighed in at 134.5 lbs., hydration level 1.0136, while Kongthoranee S. Sommai weighed in at 134.25 lbs., hydration level 1.0074, Thongpoon PK. Saenchai weighed in at 123.75 lbs., hydration level 1.0078, and Daniel Williams weighed in at 124.5 lbs., hydration level 1.0091.
ONE Fight Night 26 | Weigh-Ins & Hydration Tests
Official weigh-ins and hydration levels (May 4, 2024)
Watch the ONE Fight Night 26 live on Watch.ONEFC.com (in some countries), Facebook & YouTube ONE (in some countries), starting with the first about at 8:00 a.m. and on Channel 7HD, press 35 (in Thai), and receive a live signal at 10:00 a.m.
Weigh-in and hydration results for all matches
Main event: Christian Lee vs. Alibek Rasulov (ONE MMA Lightweight World Championship 155-170 lbs.)
Nakrob Fairtex vs. Kongthoranee Sor. Sommai (Muay Thai Flyweight 125-135 lbs.)
Mezza Bastos vs. Daniel Kelly (Atomweight Submission Grappling World Championship 105-115 lbs.)
Reece McLaren vs. Jarred Brooks (MMA Flyweight 125-135 lbs.)
Denis Purich vs. Elias Mahmoudi (Muay Thai Catchweight 138.75 lbs.)*
Yuya Wakamatsu vs. Gilbert Nakatani (MMA Flyweight 125-135 lbs.)
Shamil Gazanov vs. Halil Amir (MMA Featherweight 145 – 155 lbs.)
Shinya Aoki vs. Cole Abate (Submission Lightweight 155-170 lbs.)
Jonathan Di Bella vs. Rui Botelho (Kickboxing Strawweight 115 – 125 lbs.)
Dante Leon vs. Bruno Pucci (Submission Lightweight 155-170 lbs.)
Thongpoon PK.Saenchai vs. Daniel Williams (Muay Thai Strawweight 115 – 125 lbs.)