Panot and Kritichanya set the pace at the 4th JAT-NB3 Elite Series. 

Both finished at 1-under-par 71 to dominate the Open and Class A divisions after the first round at Lotus Valley Golf Resort in Chachoengsao on Friday.
Panot, a 15-year-old standout, delivered a composed round with two birdies against a single bogey. His solid start put him ahead in the Open and Class A Boys divisions, with Trevor Cunningham hot on his heels at even-par 72. Jessada Chuangprayoon, competing in Class B, carded a 2-over-par 74 to sit third in the Open standings and share the Class B Boys lead with Nattagorn Bennukul.
On the girls’ side, 16-year-old Kritchanya surged to the front with three birdies and two bogeys to finish at 1-under-par 71. Pimpakorn Panyadilok trailed by two strokes at 1-over-par 73, securing second place in both the Open and Class A Girls divisions. Thonnatcha Parnthepin followed at 2-over-par 74.
In the Class B Girls category, Thanyanate Bhummabhuti led the field at 5-over-par 77, while three players—Phannaphisa Kiatphonsiri, Karnsiree Prakobnoppakao, and Natcharey Khunapasut—tied for second at 11-over-par 83.
Panot expressed satisfaction with his performance despite some late struggles. “I’m thrilled to compete in such a well-organized tournament. The front nine gave me plenty of scoring chances, but my approach shots on the back nine weren’t as sharp. Luckily, my putting helped me save the round,” he said.
Kritchanya noted areas for improvement after her round. “I made some mistakes, especially with my tee shots and approaches on par-3s. I followed my game plan and focused on hitting fairways, which worked well. Hopefully, I can improve tomorrow,” she said.
The second round for Class A and B, along with the first round for Class C, continues on Saturday. Follow updates from the JAT-NB3 Elite Series via the Junior Asian Tour Facebook page.
The JAT-NB3 Elite Series features seven events throughout the year, with players earning points toward the JAT Order of Merit. The top players will qualify for the JAT-NB3 Asian Championship, where they will compete for a spot in the NB3 World Championship in the US in November 2025. The series also offers ranking points for the Junior Golf Scoreboard (JGS) and World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), giving young players a pathway to international competition.
Players must compete in at least four out of seven events in the JAT-NB3 Elite Series to qualify for the Asian Championship. The tournament series offers an exciting opportunity for young golfers, as the top 20 players from the Overall Class will earn a spot at the prestigious NB3 Elite Camp in Florida, where they will meet with college coaches from renowned universities and have the chance to compete in international events.
Additionally, the eight winners from the four classes in the Asian Championship will secure a place in the NB3 World Championships in the United States, further elevating the competitive stakes for junior golfers in the region.