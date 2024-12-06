Panot and Kritichanya set the pace at the 4th JAT-NB3 Elite Series. 

Both finished at 1-under-par 71 to dominate the Open and Class A divisions after the first round at Lotus Valley Golf Resort in Chachoengsao on Friday.

Panot, a 15-year-old standout, delivered a composed round with two birdies against a single bogey. His solid start put him ahead in the Open and Class A Boys divisions, with Trevor Cunningham hot on his heels at even-par 72. Jessada Chuangprayoon, competing in Class B, carded a 2-over-par 74 to sit third in the Open standings and share the Class B Boys lead with Nattagorn Bennukul.

On the girls’ side, 16-year-old Kritchanya surged to the front with three birdies and two bogeys to finish at 1-under-par 71. Pimpakorn Panyadilok trailed by two strokes at 1-over-par 73, securing second place in both the Open and Class A Girls divisions. Thonnatcha Parnthepin followed at 2-over-par 74.

In the Class B Girls category, Thanyanate Bhummabhuti led the field at 5-over-par 77, while three players—Phannaphisa Kiatphonsiri, Karnsiree Prakobnoppakao, and Natcharey Khunapasut—tied for second at 11-over-par 83.