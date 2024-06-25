Thailand extends fee waiver for hotels

The exemption of the annual fee of 40 baht (S$1.48) per hotel room from July 2024 to June 2026 will cost the government 54 million baht in lost revenue, deputy spokesman Karom Phonphonklang told a news conference.
Waiving the fee will help reduce expenses for hotel operators that have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and may remain unable to recover, he said.
Tourism is a key driver of the Thai economy, which has lagged behind regional peers, as it faces high household debt and borrowing costs as well as weak exports.
The government, which is targeting 3 per cent economic growth in 2024 after 2023’s 1.9 per cent expansion, has said tourism will continue to underpin economic growth.
Thailand received 16.84 million foreign tourist arrivals from the start of 2024 to June 23, 2024, up 36 per cent year on year, with spending of 795 billion baht, tourism ministry data showed.
China was the biggest source market with 3.31 million tourists during the period.
Reuters
The government is aiming for 36.7 million foreign visitors in 2024, compared with a record of nearly 40 million in pre-pandemic 2019.