Thailand extends fee waiver for hotels

The exemption of the annual fee of 40 baht (S$1.48) per hotel room from July 2024 to June 2026 will cost the government 54 million baht in lost revenue, deputy spokesman Karom Phonphonklang told a news conference.

Waiving the fee will help reduce expenses for hotel operators that have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and may remain unable to recover, he said.

Tourism is a key driver of the Thai economy, which has lagged behind regional peers, as it faces high household debt and borrowing costs as well as weak exports.