18 new stargazing locations designated as ‘Dark Sky Reserves’ in Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) announced on Thursday the designation of 18 new stargazing locations as "Dark Sky Reserves in Thailand" under the Amazing Dark Sky in Thailand Season 3 project.
Somrudee Jitjong, TAT's deputy governor for domestic marketing, said that the project was a continuous marketing initiative targeting special interest tourists, in collaboration with the NARIT. The project aims to promote astronomical tourism as a unique experience-based tourism product, enriching travel in Thailand with meaningful and distinctive experiences.
In addition to offering breathtaking night skies at various stargazing spots across Thailand, the project integrates astronomical knowledge and aims to design tourism routes linking to nearby attractions, fostering economic benefits for local communities.
NARIT director Saran Poshyachinda said that the "Dark Sky Reserve" project has been running since 2020 to raise awareness of light pollution, preserve dark skies, and promote energy-saving practices. By 2022-23, 30 dark sky reserves were established in Thailand.
The reserves aim to stimulate interest in astronomy, promote creative tourism, and attract both Thai and international tourists. They also serve as photography sites for amateur astronomers.
The "Dark Sky Reserves in Thailand" are categorised into four types:
Dark sky parks: National park areas that preserve dark skies and maintain suitable environments for wildlife and ecosystems.
Dark sky communities: Community, village, or municipal areas that maintain appropriate dark skies through local cooperation.
Dark sky properties: Private properties like resorts, hotels and learning centres that preserve dark skies and avoid light pollution.
Dark sky suburbs: Open areas with cautious lighting, suitable for observing astronomical phenomena and hosting astronomy-related activities.
For 2024, 18 locations across the country have been selected and designated as dark sky reserves, receiving astronomical learning materials to support activities and publicise these sites to tourists.
The list of designated dark sky reserves for 2024:
Dark Sky parks:
Ban Wat Chan Forest Park, Chiang Mai province
Tham Pla – Pha Suea National Park, Mae Hong Son
Tat Ton National Park, Chaiyaphum
Sai Thong National Park, Chaiyaphum
Phu Pha Yon National Park, Sakon Nakhon
Phu Wiang National Park, Khon Kaen
Dark sky communities:
Makut Kiriwan Temple, Khao Yai, Nakhon Ratchasima province
Dark sky properties:
Cha Ker Por, Chiang Mai province
Phrao Camping, Chiang Mai
Hom Lom Joy, Chiang Rai
Pawana Niwet Camp, Nakhon Sawan
Phu Khum Hom, Khao Yai, Nakhon Ratchasima
Pailin Astro Park, Nakhon Ratchasima
Unfa Ing Dao Camping, Nakhon Ratchasima
Soneva Kiri, Trat
Bo San Villa & Spa, Phang Nga
Ati Garden Camping, Phang Nga
Dark sky suburbs:
Khao Kheow Open Zoo, Chonburi Province