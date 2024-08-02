18 new stargazing locations designated as ‘Dark Sky Reserves’ in Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) announced on Thursday the designation of 18 new stargazing locations as "Dark Sky Reserves in Thailand" under the Amazing Dark Sky in Thailand Season 3 project.

Somrudee Jitjong, TAT's deputy governor for domestic marketing, said that the project was a continuous marketing initiative targeting special interest tourists, in collaboration with the NARIT. The project aims to promote astronomical tourism as a unique experience-based tourism product, enriching travel in Thailand with meaningful and distinctive experiences.

In addition to offering breathtaking night skies at various stargazing spots across Thailand, the project integrates astronomical knowledge and aims to design tourism routes linking to nearby attractions, fostering economic benefits for local communities.