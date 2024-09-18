No ETA expected for Malaysian holiday-makers to Thailand

To be fully operational by June 2025, the ETA is mandatory for citizens of 93 countries that currently enjoy visa-free travel to Thailand for a stay of up to 60 days.

However, Malaysia, Laos and Cambodia are expected to be exempted from the ETA requirement, according to reports on various websites including Traveldailynews. Asia, travelobiz, and Business Standard.

The process of obtaining the ETA, which will start with a pilot phase in December, will be fully digital.

The ETA is expected to be free.