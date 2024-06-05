Japan's Transport Ministry inspects Toyota HQ, probing 5 makers for falsification

Model certificates are necessary for the mass production of automobiles and motorcycles.

The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry launched the on-site inspection under the Road Trucking Vehicle Law after confirming that Toyota and four other vehicle manufacturers — Mazda Motor Corp., Yamaha Motor Co., Honda Motor Co. and Suzuki Motor Corp. — had submitted false performance data for a total of 38 models, six of which are still in production.

This is believed to be the first time for Toyota’s headquarters to be subject to an on-site investigation for improper activities. After confirming the facts in detail, the ministry plans to consider administrative measures.

Five officials from the ministry entered Toyota’s headquarters building around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. They were expected to inspect the firm’s departments in charge of quality control, development and safety testing for certification, and to investigate details of the irregularities mentioned in a report that was submitted by Toyota.

Toyota’s misconduct has taken place in connection with seven car models since 2014, totalling more than 1.7 million vehicles.