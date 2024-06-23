South Korea running out of red lines on Russia-N. Korea cooperation

South Korean national security adviser Chang Ho-jin issued another stark warning Sunday, clarifying that South Korea will have no red lines left to uphold if Russia supplies "high-precision weapons" to North Korea, at a time when Seoul and Moscow are walking a tightrope in their relations.

"Russia's recent actions have been gradually approaching a red line, which is why we've issued the warning," Chang said Sunday during an interview with state broadcaster KBS, without specifying what constitutes the line.

Seoul and Moscow have been publicly exchanging warnings, each cautioning the other not to cross a red line, following the high-stakes summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday during Putin's first trip to Pyongyang in 24 years.

The meeting revived mutual defence commitments similar to the level of their former Cold War-era 1961 treaty, including immediate military intervention. This has elevated military cooperation between the two nuclear-armed countries, both of which are under UN sanctions, despite Seoul's public warnings against such actions.

"If (Russia) provides high-precision weapons to North Korea, then what lines will we have left to maintain?" Chang posted Sunday, directly addressing remarks made by Putin.

Putin on Thursday said that he would not rule out the possibility of providing North Korea with high-precision weapons as a countermeasure to US and EU military aid for Ukraine.

"I would like to point out that public opinion will likely reflect this sentiment, and Russia needs to take this aspect into consideration," Chang added.