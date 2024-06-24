Navigating geopolitics and waiting on Fed cuts 

The United States

The US economy and equities have outperformed our expectations to date this year. Household consumption remains high, supported by a very low unemployment rate of 4%. Inflation is falling, albeit at a slower rate than we forecast in January 2024. On balance, we think the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates starting in September 2024. Given the proximity to the presidential elections, we may only see one rate cut in 2024. Corporate earnings growth in the US is likewise very robust and hence this market remains our most preferred heading into the second half of the year. We do not think there is a material risk of the US dollar losing its prime position as the world’s reserve currency, even with rising government debt levels.

Japan

In yen terms, Japanese risk assets have performed well so far in 2024. At the same time however, the yen has moved against our forecast and weakened vis-à-vis the US dollar in recent months. At one point, the USD/JPY spiked to 160 before intervention by the Bank of Japan / Ministry of Finance pulled it to 155. If the Federal Reserve cuts rates this coming September and continues to do so over 2025, then the yield gap between the two currencies would fade, allowing the yen to strengthen. In other regards, we think the Bank of Japan will incrementally tighten monetary policy, but the room to radically hike interest rates is arguably missing.