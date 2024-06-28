Myanmar minister meets with Thailand, Nepal, Qatar counterparts at ACD Meeting

The MOFA minister is in Tehran to attend the 19th Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Ministerial Meeting. He met with Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, at 8 am; Narayan Kaji Shrestha Prakash, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal, at 3.30pm; and Soltan Saad S K Al-Moraikhi, State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, at 4.30pm Iran Standard Time on June 24, 2024, at the Parsian Azadi Hotel in Tehran.
At the meeting with the Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs, both sides cordially exchanged views on strengthening the existing friendly relations between Myanmar and Thailand, promoting mutually beneficial cooperation, and further cooperating closely with ACD, ASEAN, and BIMSTEC.
The Union Minister for Foreign Affairs also welcomed Thailand's important new role as the upcoming ACD Chair for 2025.
At the meeting with his Nepali counterpart, U Than Swe congratulated him on assuming the new charge as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal.
Both sides exchanged views on strengthening the existing friendly relations between Myanmar and Nepal, promoting mutually beneficial cooperation in culture, tourism, trade, and investment, and collaborating more closely in the international field.
During the meeting with the State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, the MOFA minister apprised him of the Myanmar Government’s efforts to ensure peace, development, and democracy in the country and the latest developments in Myanmar.
They also exchanged views and discussed matters about further strengthening friendly relations between Myanmar and Qatar, as well as closer collaboration in regional and international fora, including cooperation in the ACD.
Myanmar Ambassador to Iran U Moe Kyaw Aung and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present at the meetings.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network