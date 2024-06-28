Myanmar minister meets with Thailand, Nepal, Qatar counterparts at ACD Meeting

The MOFA minister is in Tehran to attend the 19th Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Ministerial Meeting. He met with Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, at 8 am; Narayan Kaji Shrestha Prakash, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal, at 3.30pm; and Soltan Saad S K Al-Moraikhi, State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, at 4.30pm Iran Standard Time on June 24, 2024, at the Parsian Azadi Hotel in Tehran.

At the meeting with the Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs, both sides cordially exchanged views on strengthening the existing friendly relations between Myanmar and Thailand, promoting mutually beneficial cooperation, and further cooperating closely with ACD, ASEAN, and BIMSTEC.