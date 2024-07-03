Cambodia dismisses Western concerns over ‘Mother Nature’ sentences

Bona suggested that those who are commenting should not let their own sentiments cloud this fact. He urged critics to understand the difference between exercising freedom of speech and violating the law.

He noted that it appeared that some people could not separate the two, creating confusion in society.

“I request that NGOs, and whoever else wishes to see democracy flourish in Cambodia, teach people – especially those they regard as environment or political activists – about their freedoms, rights and responsibilities under the Cambodian Constitution, as well as relevant domestic and international laws and conventions.

“The law does not just guarantee rights and freedoms, it also defines limits when they affect the rights of other people, public order or national security. It is the same in all countries around the world,” he said.

Five of the defendants were arrested outside the court, while the rest remain convicted in absentia.

Those who were absent included four Cambodians and Gonzalez-Davidson, who was deported in 2015 and barred from ever returning.

The five who were arrested marched to the court with supporters. They were dressed in the traditional white clothing which is worn at funerals in Cambodia, which they claimed represented the “death of justice” in the Kingdom.

“It is astounding that Cambodian authorities are convicting youth activists who are advocating for clean water in Phnom Penh, protecting mangrove forests in Koh Kong and warning against the privatisation of land in protected areas and presenting it as an attack against the state,” said a statement by Cambodian human rights group Licadho.

The group was awarded Sweden’s 2023 Right Livelihood award for its activism but its members could not travel to Stockholm to receive the award because of the charges against them. Previous winners of the award include Edward Snowden and Greta Thunberg.

Three of the activists who were convicted on June 2 were arrested in 2020. In May 2021, they were sentenced to between 18 and 20 months in prison on charges of incitement related to environmental issues.

Mary Lawlor, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights at the time, issued a statement two days after the sentencing, calling for the immediate release of the prisoners.

“I am saddened to learn that three human rights defenders from Mother Nature Cambodia have been sentenced to 18 to 20 months in prison. Protecting the environment peacefully is not a crime," she said.

Her comments were denounced by the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the UN Office in Geneva, who called her statement false and misleading.

The mission claimed that, unfortunately, Lawlor seemed to be advocating the work of an unlawful organisation that committed crimes in the name of environmentalism.

“Her failure to recognise that rights come with responsibilities emboldens those who break the law, spread fake news and incite violence and social division – all of which could potentially plunge Cambodia into chaos,” it said.

It described Lawlor’s remarks as inappropriate and interference in the national judicial system of a sovereign state, saying the demand for the government to arbitrarily release anyone was tantamount to an attack on the separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary.

The five prisoners who were arrested on July 2 were transferred to five separate provincial prisons, with family members telling local media outlets that this would cause emotional hardship for the convicted activists and their families.

Phnom Penh Municipal police spokesperson Sam Vichheka informed media outlets that the five were transferred to prison facilities in Kampong Speu, Kandal, Pursat, Preah Vihear and Tboung Khmum provinces.

“This was the decision of the court, so police officials are implementing them,” he said.

Josh Sayle

The Phnom Penh Post

Asia News Network