China's high-quality development to benefit Thailand

"As Chinese President Xi Jinping said, high-quality development can meet people's ever-growing desire for a better life. Such desire is also shared by Thai people," said Arm Tungnirun, director of the Chinese Studies Center under the Institute of Asian Studies at Chulalongkorn University.

At a forum with the theme "Building a Thailand-China Community with a Shared Future" on Wednesday, Arm noted that China's high-quality development philosophy will strengthen its friendship with Thailand with such a shared goal.

He also released the latest research findings on building a Thailand-China community with a shared future and its implications for Thailand.

The research found that China's high-quality development philosophy allows the benefits of economic growth to have a more significant and fair impact on all individuals, leading to their common prosperity.