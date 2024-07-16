Overseas expansion to help bolster Chinese carmakers' global growth

Geely's new energy pickup truck brand, Radar, established its first subsidiary in Thailand on Tuesday, marking its debut in an independently operated international market. The brand will showcase its models under the new name Riddara at the Thailand Motor Show in November.

Radar started its overseas journey in July 2023 and has expanded to 17 markets across Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Central Asia and Africa. Among them, the Thai market is a key focus for Radar's global expansion in 2024.

Thailand, the largest car producer and second-largest market among the Association of South-East Asian Nations, is seeing a rapid transition. In 2023, a total of 76,300 new energy vehicles were sold, soaring 684 per cent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, pickup trucks have made up more than 40 per cent of total vehicle sales for years in the country, surpassing SUVs and sedans. The current pickup truck market in Thailand is predominantly gasoline vehicles, providing an opportunity for Radar to stand out.