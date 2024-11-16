Cambodia orders closure of illegal border crossings, says Interior Ministry

The directive follows observations of irregular activities along the border, including illegal crossings, the establishment of unauthorised checkpoints, smuggling, illegal immigration, cross-border crime, terrorism and drug trafficking.

These activities negatively impact national security, public safety, revenue, and order along the border, necessitating enhanced measures to protect national interests and citizens.

To reinforce border security and improve law enforcement and regulatory measures, Interior Minister Sar Sokha, in a letter dated November 3 and released on November 13, instructed border provincial governors, “Implement measures to close all illegal border crossings within your jurisdiction, prohibiting goods, people and vehicles from entering or exiting through these unauthorised passages.”

According to the letter, if illegal cross-border movement is detected in areas under the protection of a unit, the head of that unit will be held legally accountable. In necessary cases, social and economic assessments should be conducted on existing border crossings, with proposals submitted to the ministry for evaluation and recommendations to the government on formal establishment.