Cambodia orders closure of illegal border crossings, says Interior Ministry

The directive follows observations of irregular activities along the border, including illegal crossings, the establishment of unauthorised checkpoints, smuggling, illegal immigration, cross-border crime, terrorism and drug trafficking.
These activities negatively impact national security, public safety, revenue, and order along the border, necessitating enhanced measures to protect national interests and citizens.
To reinforce border security and improve law enforcement and regulatory measures, Interior Minister Sar Sokha, in a letter dated November 3 and released on November 13, instructed border provincial governors, “Implement measures to close all illegal border crossings within your jurisdiction, prohibiting goods, people and vehicles from entering or exiting through these unauthorised passages.”
According to the letter, if illegal cross-border movement is detected in areas under the protection of a unit, the head of that unit will be held legally accountable. In necessary cases, social and economic assessments should be conducted on existing border crossings, with proposals submitted to the ministry for evaluation and recommendations to the government on formal establishment.
Additionally, measures must be taken to strengthen the management and monitoring of passengers, goods and vehicles crossing the border to prevent and suppress all types of cross-border crime, severe issues such as drug trafficking, which poses significant threats to national security and social safety.
It went on to note that efforts should be made to prevent the establishment of unauthorised checkpoints within the geographical boundaries of official border crossings, which impede travel and trade activities.
All local authorities and security forces along the border must collaborate to prevent and enforce laws against foreigners who illegally cross into their territories, in strict adherence to immigration laws and relevant regulations.
The letter stated, “Enhance the management of foreign entry, residency and business activities along the border, implementing immigration laws of the Kingdom of Cambodia, labour laws and other legal frameworks effectively.”
It went on to say that efforts should also be intensified to prevent unilateral actions by neighbouring countries in areas where border demarcation and marker placement remain unresolved.
These include deploying checkpoints, raising national flags, constructing permanent structures, building roads, planting trees and digging ponds, which alter the situation in these areas by Cambodia’s official guidelines issued on October 27, 2000, on preventing changes in the environment along the Cambodia-Vietnam, Cambodia-Laos and Cambodia-Thailand borders.
The ministry advised that in cases where actions by neighbouring countries affect unresolved border areas, district authorities and security forces should engage directly with neighbouring authorities to halt such activities immediately.
Sokha emphasised, “Border provincial administrations must report immediately to the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the National Border Affairs Secretariat for guidance and to initiate formal diplomatic protests. Concurrently, regular monitoring of border developments and actions by neighbouring countries should be maintained to report to the relevant ministries and institutions.”
Additionally, he said security forces protecting the borders must conduct regular patrols within their assigned territories, including both agreed and unresolved demarcated areas.
Phak Seangly
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network