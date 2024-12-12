Forbes unveils its 21st annual ranking of the world’s most powerful women

Forbes today announces its 21st annual ranking of The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women.

The list is the definitive ranking of the female CEOs, entertainers, politicians,philanthropists and policymakers who wield significant hard power are creating lasting impact around the world.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, tops the list for the third consecutive year followed by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, who remains at No. 2. Number three is Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and new to the top five is Mexico president Claudia Sheinbaum, who was inaugurated in October and is her country’s first female head of state.

“As traditional power structures are being tested and transformed, this year's listees demonstrate that influence extends far beyond conventional authority," says Moira Forbes, Executive Vice President, Forbes. "From finance and technology to policy and culture, these women are driving transformation where industries and economies are being reinvented, proving their collective impact has never been greater."

Women featured on this year’s ranking represent six categories: business, technology, finance, media & entertainment, politics & policy, and philanthropy. In a year marked by leadership transitions across the globe and intensifying geopolitical conflicts, these women are demonstrating resilience and innovative approaches as they tackle the most urgent challenges facing our interconnected world.