Bangladesh’s gut-healing food for malnourished children among Time’s Best Inventions of 2025

Supported by the Gates Foundation, MDCF-2 has shown promising results in improving growth and immune recovery among malnourished children. Major studies are now underway in India, Pakistan, Mali, Tanzania, etc.

The idea was born from an exchange between Dr Tahmeed Ahmed, executive director of icddr,b, and Dr Jeffrey Gordon, director of the Edison Family Centre for Genome Sciences and Systems Biology at Washington University. The collaboration merged Dr Ahmed’s decades of work addressing malnutrition in Bangladesh with Dr Gordon’s pioneering research on the human gut microbiome.

Despite progress in recent decades, undernutrition remains a major threat to child survival and development worldwide, contributing to nearly half of all under-five deaths. The global burden is being worsened by wars, displacement, and natural disasters, leaving millions of children at risk of stunting and wasting.