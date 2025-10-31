King Charles strips Prince Andrew of titles and Windsor home amid Epstein fallout

The move marks a decisive attempt by the monarch to distance the royal family from the lingering Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Andrew, 65, the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, has faced growing scrutiny in recent years over his association with the late American financier and convicted sex offender. Earlier this month, he was stripped of his title as Duke of York.

In a statement, the palace confirmed that Andrew will now be known simply as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. A formal notice has also been issued for him to surrender his lease on the Windsor estate property, where he has lived for decades. He is expected to relocate to private accommodation at Sandringham in eastern England.

The decision, made as King Charles continues treatment for cancer, is one of the most striking disciplinary actions taken against a senior royal in modern times.