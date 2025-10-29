Pet Fair SEA 2025: 450 Exhibitors Drive $3.5B Thai Pet Market Growth

This year’s edition also welcomes the debut of the Petfood Forum Asia, organized by WATT Global Media, offering a deep dive into product development and manufacturing technology. Further enhancing the business experience, the show introduces a new digital matchmaking platform, enabling exhibitors to proactively connect with buyers before the event — transforming networking efficiency and buyer engagement.

In line with its sustainability direction, Pet Fair SEA 2025 has transitioned to a fully digital format with no printed show guides, integrating all visitor services and updates into the official event app.

Industry Leaders Voice Optimism and Vision

Delivering the keynote, Dr. Decha Chatutananant, Chief of Inspectors General, Ministry of Industry, underscored the pet industry’s strategic role in the national economy: “Thailand’s pet industry continues to show remarkable momentum, with the market value projected to reach 92 billion baht in 2025 — a 13 percent increase from last year — and expected to exceed 100 billion baht by 2026.

This growth underscores the industry’s vital role in Thailand’s manufacturing and export economy. The Ministry of Industry is committed to driving innovation, elevating production standards, and fostering sustainable development to strengthen Thailand’s position as ASEAN’s hub for the pet industry.”

Dr. Supawan Teerarat, President of TCEB, highlighted how the MICE industry continues to drive business growth and global partnerships: “MICE is an industry of impact. Pet Fair SEA exemplifies how business events create meaningful connections, accelerate innovation, and contribute to Thailand’s vision of becoming ‘Global-Asia’s Trusted Gateway.’”

Representing the business community, Dr. Chanintr Chalisarapong, Vice Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, noted the strong momentum of Thailand’s pet market: “The Thai pet market is valued at over THB 92 billion in 2025, up 13% year-on-year. Pet Fair SEA provides the critical platform for connecting global manufacturers, distributors, and innovators — shaping one of Thailand’s most promising new S-curve industries.”

Mr. Justin Pau, CEO of VNU Asia Pacific, highlighted that: “Pet Fair SEA has grown beyond a trade exhibition — it has become the heartbeat of Asia’s pet industry. This year, we unite 450 companies from 33 countries in Bangkok, creating a powerful platform where innovation meets partnership, and where the future of the regional pet economy is being shaped.”

Mr. Edwin Tan, CEO of Globus Events Limited, said that “As part of the Pet Fair Asia Network, Pet Fair Southeast Asia plays a vital role in connecting global companies with Asia’s rapidly growing pet markets. Our mission is to serve as a long-term bridge for the industry — fostering development, driving innovation, and promoting sustainable growth. We are confident this region will continue to elevate the global pet industry to new heights.”

With participation from government ministries, trade associations, and global exhibitors, Pet Fair Southeast Asia continues to strengthen Bangkok’s role as the strategic hub for pet business investment and innovation in Asia. By connecting every link of the pet industry supply chain — from ingredients and nutrition to retail and lifestyle — the event reflects the dynamism and growth potential of the region’s evolving pet economy. Pet Fair Southeast Asia 2025 runs from October 29–31, 2025, at BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand. | www.petfair-sea.com

