BMA announces Green Festival 2024

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), in collaboration with the Thailand Urban Tree Network, Big Trees Group, Thai Arboriculture Association, We Park, and green-space organisations, has invited people to join Green Festival 2024.

The event will take place from Friday, December 13, to Sunday, December 15 at Chatuchak Park under the theme "No Trees, No Breath, No Life".

The festival aims to promote the conservation of large trees as the lifeblood and lungs of communities while raising awareness of the importance of urban green spaces. Healthy, robust trees not only provide fresh air and cool surroundings but also help capture dust, ensuring that cities remain livable with breathable air.