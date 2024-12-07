BMA announces Green Festival 2024

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), in collaboration with the Thailand Urban Tree Network, Big Trees Group, Thai Arboriculture Association, We Park, and green-space organisations, has invited people to join Green Festival 2024.
The event will take place from Friday, December 13, to Sunday, December 15 at Chatuchak Park under the theme "No Trees, No Breath, No Life".
The festival aims to promote the conservation of large trees as the lifeblood and lungs of communities while raising awareness of the importance of urban green spaces. Healthy, robust trees not only provide fresh air and cool surroundings but also help capture dust, ensuring that cities remain livable with breathable air.
Event Highlights Not to Miss
International Tree Climbing Competition: Watch professional climbers from seven regions – Sweden, Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and Thailand – showcase their skills.
Event Schedule
Friday, December 13
Academic Presentations:
Research and data on tree management by students from Kasetsart University and Mahidol Wittayanusorn School.
Workshops and Demonstrations:
Lightning Protection for Trees by professional arborists from Malaysia.
Tilt Sensor Technology: Tree tilt detection by STYL from Singapore.
Tree Risk Assessment Workshop by Samuel Ma.
Intermediate Tree Climbing Workshop by Mark Roberts and Tiago Miranda.
Saturday, December 14 – Sunday, December 15
Thailand Tree Climbing Championship 2024:
Professional climbers from seven countries compete under international rules set by certified arborists.
Nature Fun Activities for All Ages:
Kids Climbing: Safe tree climbing for children by the Panther Team.
Nature Hunt: A treasure hunt to save the world by the School of Arborists.
Miniature Forest Workshop: Terrarium-making by Bloom Landscape.
Eco Printing: Nature-inspired printing art by Nature Print Language.
Hornbill Painting: Painting hornbills on canvas by the Hornbill Research Foundation.
"Owls in the City" Class by Nature Play and Learn Club.
Forest Seedling Cultivation by Singto x Gap.
Exhibitions and Booths:
Food by Rehabilitated Individuals: Culinary creations by alumni of the Restart Academy, who were also trained in tree care.
Health Check Booth: Body balance checks based on Thai traditional medicine by the Na Somdul team.
Cycling-Powered Juice Booth: Enjoy fresh juices made with clean energy.
Eco-Friendly Products Booths.
Displays by Urban Tree Network and We Park.
Green Space Restoration Initiatives: Projects in areas such as Wireless Road, Nong Chok, Sukhumvit 26, and Yannawa.
Dust-Capturing Trees Project by King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi.
Tree Management Booth: Led by arborists from Chatuchak Park.
Fun Activities for Families
Let your kids safely try tree climbing at Kids Climbing, embark on an exciting Nature Hunt, or participate in creative workshops like Miniature Forest Terrariums, Eco Printing, and Hornbill Painting.
Special for Health Enthusiasts
Enjoy healthy dishes prepared by rehabilitated individuals from Restart Academy, get a health checkup using traditional Thai medicine, and try refreshing bike-powered smoothies.
Explore Knowledge and Products
Visit booths featuring eco-friendly products, urban green initiatives, and exhibitions like the Dust-Capturing Tree Project and Bangkok’s green-space restoration efforts.
Let’s breathe life into the city together! Join us at Chatuchak Park from December 13-15. Free admission.