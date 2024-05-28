Digital transformation minimises sustainability challenges for SMEs

From there, SMEs – with their expanded communication channels and reach – are more able to attract and retain potential greener consumers and investors in the long run, as they can showcase their green initiatives more seamlessly.

Moreover, Thai SMEs can also use data-analytics tools to gain insight into consumer behaviour regarding sustainability and adapt their solutions accordingly.

For example, vehicle smog has been noted as a major air polluter in Thailand. Thus, as the numbers of eco-conscious consumers rise in the nation, Thai SMEs can digitally adapt by establishing online storefronts that reduce resource consumption and emissions associated with traditional brick-and-mortar retail.

Beyond reducing their own energy consumption, Thai SMEs can also respond to growing environmental awareness by pursuing sustainability-focused innovation.

A testament to this strategy is the growing popularity of GreenTech innovations such as electric cars (EVs) and "smart" agricultural machinations in Thailand. Thus Thai SMEs might potentially build a circular green environment by addressing sustainability at both operational and product levels with digital transformation.

The weight of transformation must not be borne by SMEs alone

The success of digital transformation is contingent on the SMEs’ surroundings, which can impact their readiness to undertake digital initiatives.

Currently, Thailand has risen in digital competitiveness ranking, trailing only Singapore and Malaysia in ASEAN. However, there are still gaps in digital literacy and connectivity, as well as inconsistent application of environmental policies in the private sector – highlighting the holistic support that SMEs require for any digital undertaking.

According to the UOB Business Outlook Study 2023 (Thailand), Thai SMEs are looking for more support in tax incentives for rebates (36%), easier access to funding grants (33%), and connections to industry partners (33%) for their sustainability initiatives.

Policy-wise, Thai SMEs require support from the public sector. For instance, features such as the existing voluntary carbon credit trading, under the Thailand Voluntary Emission Reduction (T-VER) standard, can help SMEs gain an edge in transparency as their carbon credits can be registered and verified in the eyes of the public.

The private sector can also play a vital role in Thai SMEs' success as they can provide end-to-end mechanisms that address common obstacles relating to resources such as talent, financing, infrastructure, product piloting and network access.

These resources are especially important for green innovations that provide sustainability returns for both SMEs and the wider Thai society. For instance, before even implementing an initiative, Thai SMEs can leverage digital tools such as a Sustainability Compass or participate in local incubator or innovation programmes to receive expert mentoring and resource support.

As more SMEs adopt green business capabilities, sustainable output such as green technologies can increasingly emerge in the market. For SMEs who wish to invest in producing GreenTech innovation in the future, they have options to turn to focused accelerator programmes that can provide the technical and financial support to help them boost Thailand's sustainability sector.

A success case can be illustrated by Hydroneo Thailand, a tech company that leveraged a green accelerator programme to impart sustainability and efficiency in the farming ecosystem in Thailand by digitising processes for Thai shrimp farmers through an IoT Smart Farming Solution to analyse production-related data and tailor energy-saving solutions.

These innovation-based tools and initiatives can help SMEs map out their sustainability capacities and strategies in detail while minimising knowledge and resource uncertainties. Subsequently, Thai SMEs can receive operational assistance in the form of capital funding, mentoring, and networking opportunities – all of which can help facilitate innovative minds to ideate the best sustainability-centric solutions for the betterment of Thai society.

Overall, the quest for transformative change is always a collective effort. Digitisation demands high compatibility among all ecosystem players; but, when paired with sustainability goals, it necessitates even more attention from all sectors for the benefit of the environment and society.

With the correct support mechanisms, Thai SMEs can be the driving force of sustainable development in Thailand – and UOB is eager to witness the developments in this sector.

Banlang Wongthawatchai, head of digital engagement & fintech innovation, UOB Thailand