SET opens low due to uncertainty over US interest hike

The index closed at 1,612.98 on Friday, down 4.67 points or 0.29 per cent. Transactions totalled 110.18 billion baht with an index high of 1,622.43 and a low of 1,604.44.

Krungsri Securities predicts the SET Index will fall to between 1,600 and 1,605 points due to uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve’s signal on interest rate hike to deal with rising inflation, triggering strong dollar and outflow of foreign funds.

However, the index will be buoyed by mass buy-ups of shares gaining positive sentiment from Thailand's reopening, and those to be listed on the FTSE, SET50, and SET100 Indices, it said.