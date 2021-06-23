Dhipaya Insurance proceeded the Shareholding Restructuring by setting up the Holding Company

The aforementioned share exchange process does not occur automatically. The exchange of shares will occur only when shareholders accept the Tender Offer.

After the completion of Tender Offer and TIPH meet the criteria for listing of ordinary shares as listed securities, the ordinary share of TIPH will become listed securities on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (the “SET”) in place of the ordinary share of TIP which will be delisted from the SET on the same day. The listing of TIPH share in place of TIP is expected to be completed within September 2021.

The Existing shareholders of TIP can accept the tender offer by contact the brokerage company that you have the securities trading account with or contact Finansia Syrus Securities Public Company Limited, which is the Tender Offer agent, at 7th floor, Mint Tower, 719, Banthadthong Rd., Wangmai, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330, Telephone: 66 (0) 2680 0843, the contact person is Ms. Chulakull Phumon.