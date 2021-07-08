Stock trading tax would damage SET’s competitiveness: ASPS

Earlier this week, Bloomberg and Reuters reported that Thailand is considering a tax of 0.11 per cent on share sales of more than 1 million baht per month by individual investors.

ASPS said the government has suspended such tax collection since 1991.

The Fiscal Policy Committee and SET have declined to comment on the tax, it added.

"FPO director-general Kulaya Tantitemit said her office cannot reveal which tax was being considered by the Finance Ministry, but said the improvement will help enhance the country's competitiveness," ASPS said.

"Meanwhile, SET president Pakorn Peetathawatchai refused to comment on this case, saying the SET had no authority to make a decision."