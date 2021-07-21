Wednesday, July 21, 2021

business

Rising Covid-19 cases expected to thump SET Index

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index rose by 4.05 points or 0.26 per cent to 1,542.91 on Wednesday morning.

Krungsri Securities predicted the day’s index would fluctuate between 1,530 and 1,555 points due to concern that outbreaks of the Covid-19 Delta variant in the US and Europe will hit global economic recovery.

The SET Index would come under pressure due to rising domestic Covid-19 cases after daily infections reached a new high on Wednesday at 13,002 and 108 deaths, Krungsri Securities said.

It recommended investors buy:

▪︎ Hana, KCE, TU, CPF, Asian and EPG, which benefit from a weakening baht.

▪︎ BCH, CHG, BDMS, HMPro, Global, DoHome, BEM, CKP, CBG, OSP, Ichi, GPSC, BEC, Gunkul, JWD, Wice, Sonic and NER, whose second-quarter business turnover is expected to improve.

The SET Index closed at 1,538.86 on Tuesday, down 17.15 points or 1.10 per cent. Transactions totalled THB92.95 billion with an index high of 1,552.38 and a low of 1,530.62.

Published : July 21, 2021

By : The Nation

