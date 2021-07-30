Friday, July 30, 2021

SET remains under pressure from volatile funds flow, despite Fed continuing fiscal policies

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index fell by 2.64 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 1,535.14 on Friday morning.

The SET Index closed at 1,537.78 on Thursday, up 0.15 points or 0.01 per cent. Transactions totalled THB79.54 billion with an index high of 1,545.08 and a low of 1,533.94.

Krungsri Securities predicted the index on Friday would fluctuate between 1,530 and 1,550 points despite the US Federal Reserve maintaining its interest rate at 0.25 per cent and continuing with its quantitative easing programme, plus the rising oil price.

It also predicted that the index would be under pressure due to rising domestic Covid-19 cases and volatility in foreign funds flow.

It recommended that investors buy:

▪︎ HANA, KCE, TU, CPF, ASIAN and EPG, which would benefit from the weakening baht.

▪︎ BCH, CHG, BDMS, GLOBAL, DOHOME, BEM, CKP, CBG, OSP, ICHI, GPSC, BEC, GUNKUL, JWD, WICE, SONIC and NER, whose second-quarter business turnover is expected to improve.

Published : July 30, 2021

By : The Nation

