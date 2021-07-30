SET remains under pressure from volatile funds flow, despite Fed continuing fiscal policies

The SET Index closed at 1,537.78 on Thursday, up 0.15 points or 0.01 per cent. Transactions totalled THB79.54 billion with an index high of 1,545.08 and a low of 1,533.94.

Krungsri Securities predicted the index on Friday would fluctuate between 1,530 and 1,550 points despite the US Federal Reserve maintaining its interest rate at 0.25 per cent and continuing with its quantitative easing programme, plus the rising oil price.

It also predicted that the index would be under pressure due to rising domestic Covid-19 cases and volatility in foreign funds flow.