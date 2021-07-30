SET down over 1% as Asian stocks slide

Other Asian indices were on the slide:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,283.59, down 498.83 points or 1.80 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,397.36, down 14.37 points or 0.42 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,473.21, down 42.11 points or 0.29 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,961.03, down 354.29 points or 1.35 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,202.32, down 40.33 points or 1.24 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,247.41, down 155.40 points or 0.89 per cent.