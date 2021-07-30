Friday, July 30, 2021

business

SET down over 1% as Asian stocks slide

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,521.92 on Friday, down 15.86 points or 1.03 per cent. Transactions totalled THB87.72 billion with an index high of 1,539.03 and a low of 1,516.77.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities predicted the index would fluctuate between 1,530 and 1,550 points after the US Federal Reserve kept its interest rate at 0.25 per cent and maintained quantitative easing, while the oil price rose.

It also said the index would be under pressure from rising domestic Covid-19 cases and volatility in foreign fund flows.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were DTAC, TOP, PTT, KBANK, SCC, 7UP, ADVANC, PTTEP, GPSC and SCGP.

Other Asian indices were on the slide:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,283.59, down 498.83 points or 1.80 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,397.36, down 14.37 points or 0.42 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,473.21, down 42.11 points or 0.29 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,961.03, down 354.29 points or 1.35 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,202.32, down 40.33 points or 1.24 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,247.41, down 155.40 points or 0.89 per cent.

Published : July 30, 2021

By : The Nation

