SET up slightly as Thailand’s infection rate eases

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities predicted the index on Tuesday would fluctuate between 1,530 and 1,550 points amid hopes of the lockdown being eased as the domestic Covid-19 infection rate falls.

It added that the index would be boosted by mass buy-ups of export-related stocks and shares in companies whose second-quarter business turnover is expected to improve.

"However, the falling oil price and outflow of foreign funds would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.