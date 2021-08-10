Tuesday, August 10, 2021

business

SET up slightly as Thailand’s infection rate eases

  • Home
  • »
  • business
  • »
  • SET up slightly as Thailand’s infec...

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,542.62 on Tuesday, up 2.43 points or 0.16 per cent. Transactions totalled THB81.61 billion with an index high of 1,551.61 and a low of 1,539.40.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities predicted the index on Tuesday would fluctuate between 1,530 and 1,550 points amid hopes of the lockdown being eased as the domestic Covid-19 infection rate falls.

It added that the index would be boosted by mass buy-ups of export-related stocks and shares in companies whose second-quarter business turnover is expected to improve.

"However, the falling oil price and outflow of foreign funds would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were GULF, PTT, ADVANC, INTUCH, PTTGC, 7UP, KBANK, ACE, CPF and TU.

Other Asian indices were mixed:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,888.15, up 68.11 points or 0.24 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,529.93, up 35.30 points or 1.01 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 15,057.59, up 116.15 points or 0.78 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 26,605.62, up 322.22 points or 1.23 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,243.19, down 17.23 points or 0.53 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,323.64, down 161.51 points or 0.92 per cent.

Published : August 10, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Huawei Empowers Thailand with Digital Technology to Become ASEAN’s Next Digital Hub and Carbon Neutral Leader

Published : August 10, 2021

SCB wins two Best Bank in Thailand awards

Published : August 10, 2021

GULF and PEA signed a contract on service and maintenance of 115/22 kV switchyard, substation and distribution system

Published : August 10, 2021

Govt extends help to cabbies, taxi cooperatives hit by lockdown

Published : August 10, 2021

Latest News

Huawei Empowers Thailand with Digital Technology to Become ASEAN’s Next Digital Hub and Carbon Neutral Leader

Published : August 10, 2021

SET up slightly as Thailand’s infection rate eases

Published : August 10, 2021

Fisherman survives night of terror at sea after falling overboard

Published : August 10, 2021

SCB wins two Best Bank in Thailand awards

Published : August 10, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.