SET up slightly as Thailand’s infection rate eases

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities predicted the index on Tuesday would fluctuate between 1,530 and 1,550 points amid hopes of the lockdown being eased as the domestic Covid-19 infection rate falls.
It added that the index would be boosted by mass buy-ups of export-related stocks and shares in companies whose second-quarter business turnover is expected to improve.
"However, the falling oil price and outflow of foreign funds would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were GULF, PTT, ADVANC, INTUCH, PTTGC, 7UP, KBANK, ACE, CPF and TU.
Other Asian indices were mixed:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,888.15, up 68.11 points or 0.24 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,529.93, up 35.30 points or 1.01 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 15,057.59, up 116.15 points or 0.78 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 26,605.62, up 322.22 points or 1.23 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,243.19, down 17.23 points or 0.53 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,323.64, down 161.51 points or 0.92 per cent.
Published : August 10, 2021
By : The Nation
