SET falls after daily caseload surges above 21,000 in Thailand

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities predicted the index would fluctuate between 1,530 and 1,550 points amid hopes of the lockdown easing if the domestic Covid-19 infection rate slows.

However, the daily Covid caseload surged above 21,000 new infections again on Wednesday.

It added that the index would be buoyed by mass buy-ups of export-related stocks and shares in companies whose second-quarter business turnover is expected to improve.

“However, the falling oil price and outflow of foreign funds would pressure the index,” Krungsri Securities said.