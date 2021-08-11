SET falls after daily caseload surges above 21,000 in Thailand

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities predicted the index would fluctuate between 1,530 and 1,550 points amid hopes of the lockdown easing if the domestic Covid-19 infection rate slows.
However, the daily Covid caseload surged above 21,000 new infections again on Wednesday.
It added that the index would be buoyed by mass buy-ups of export-related stocks and shares in companies whose second-quarter business turnover is expected to improve.
“However, the falling oil price and outflow of foreign funds would pressure the index,” Krungsri Securities said.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were INTUCH, GUNKUL, ADVANC, PTT, KCE, GULF, KBANK, STA, TIDLOR and STGT.
Other Asian indices were mixed:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 28,070.51, up 182.36 points or 0.65 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,532.62, up 2.69 points or 0.076 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 15,021.17, down 36.42 points or 0.24 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 26,660.16, up 54.54 points or 0.20 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,220.62, down 22.57 points or 0.70 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,227.18, down 96.46 points or 0.56 per cent.
Published : August 11, 2021
By : The Nation
