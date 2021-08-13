SET down as virus surge, protests pressure Thai stocks

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast that the index on Friday would fall to between 1,520 and 1,525 points after Thailand's daily Covid-19 infections hit a new high of 23,418.
It predicted the index would also be pressured by ongoing anti-government rallies and the outflow of foreign funds.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were PTT, BANPU, KBANK, GULF, INTUCH, PSL, RCL, AOT, ACE and KCE.
Other Asian indices were on the fall:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,977.15, down 37.87 points or 0.14 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,516.30, down 8.44 points or 0.24 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,799.03, down 102.94 points or 0.69 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 26,391.62, down 126.20 points or 0.48 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,171.29, down 37.09 points or 1.16 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 16,982.11, down 237.83 points or 1.38 per cent.
Published : August 13, 2021
By : The Nation
