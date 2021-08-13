SET down as virus surge, protests pressure Thai stocks

Other Asian indices were on the fall:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,977.15, down 37.87 points or 0.14 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,516.30, down 8.44 points or 0.24 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,799.03, down 102.94 points or 0.69 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 26,391.62, down 126.20 points or 0.48 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,171.29, down 37.09 points or 1.16 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 16,982.11, down 237.83 points or 1.38 per cent.