SET rebounds on bad day for Asian stocks

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were PTT, KCE, KBANK, BCH, INTUCH, MEGA, IVL, BANPU, CPALL and PTTGC.

Other Asian indices were on the fall:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,424.47, down 98.72 points or 0.36 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,446.98, down 70.37 points or 2.00 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,350.65, down 343.09 points or 2.33 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,745.87, down 435.59 points or 1.66 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 3,143.09, down 28.20 points or 0.89 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 16,661.36, down 197.41 points or 1.17 per cent.