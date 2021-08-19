SET down as Thai protests, outbreak spook foreign investors

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected the day’s index to fluctuate between 1,540 and 1,560 points after the US Federal Reserve signalled it would taper its quantitative easing programme this year in response to the economic recovery.



Krungsri said the index would come under pressure from the outflow of foreign funds and ongoing anti-government protests in Thailand.



“However, hopes of the lockdown being eased as domestic Covid-19 cases stabilise will help boost the index,” it said.