SET down as Thai protests, outbreak spook foreign investors

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,544.28 on Thursday, down 7.59 points or 0.49 per cent. Transactions totalled THB78.14 billion with an index high of 1,553.90 and a low of 1,543.75.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected the day’s index to fluctuate between 1,540 and 1,560 points after the US Federal Reserve signalled it would taper its quantitative easing programme this year in response to the economic recovery.


Krungsri said the index would come under pressure from the outflow of foreign funds and ongoing anti-government protests in Thailand.


“However, hopes of the lockdown being eased as domestic Covid-19 cases stabilise will help boost the index,” it said.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were HANA, PSL, KBANK, B, KCE, PTTGC, PTT, TU, CBG and BCH.


Other Asian indices were down with one exception: 
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,281.17, down 304.74 points or 1.10 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,465.55, down 19.73 points or 0.57 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,487.36, up 33.25 points or 0.23 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,316.33, down 550.68 points or 2.13 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 3,097.83, down 61.10 points or 1.93 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 16,375.40, down 450.87 points or 2.68 per cent.

Published : August 19, 2021

By : The Nation

