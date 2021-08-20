SET rises as hinted QE tapering hits other Asian markets

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the index on Friday would fluctuate between 1,535 and 1,555 points amid a mix of positive and negative sentiment.

It said the index would face downward pressure from the US Federal Reserve signalling tapering of its quantitative easing programme, the falling oil price and ongoing anti-government protests in Thailand.

“However, hopes of the lockdown easing as domestic Covid-19 cases stabilise, and the improving vaccination rate, will help boost the index,” Krungsri Securities said.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were PTTGC, GULF, KBANK, AOT, PTT, INTUCH, ADVANC, DTAC, OR and SCB.