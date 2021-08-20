Friday, August 20, 2021

SET rises as hinted QE tapering hits other Asian markets

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,553.18 on Friday, up 8.90 points or 0.58 per cent. Transactions totalled THB82.37 billion with an index high of 1,554.45 and a low of 1,545.92.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the index on Friday would fluctuate between 1,535 and 1,555 points amid a mix of positive and negative sentiment.

It said the index would face downward pressure from the US Federal Reserve signalling tapering of its quantitative easing programme, the falling oil price and ongoing anti-government protests in Thailand.

“However, hopes of the lockdown easing as domestic Covid-19 cases stabilise, and the improving vaccination rate, will help boost the index,” Krungsri Securities said.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were PTTGC, GULF, KBANK, AOT, PTT, INTUCH, ADVANC, DTAC, OR and SCB.

Other East Asian indices were on the fall:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,013.25, down 267.92 points or 0.98 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,427.33, down 38.22 points or 1.10 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,253.54, down 233.83 points or 1.61 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 24,849.72, down 466.61 points or 1.84 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,060.51, down 37.32 points or 1.20 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 16,341.94, down 33.46 points or 0.20 per cent.

