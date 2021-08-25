SET rises above 1,600 points after 4th straight day of gains

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the index on Wednesday would fluctuate between 1,580 and 1,600 points, citing the rising oil price and hopes that Thai lockdown restrictions will be eased amid the falling Covid-19 caseload.

However, it predicted the index would be under pressure from investors selling off shares to cut risk ahead of the US Federal Reserve's annual meeting, as well as risk from the resistance level of 1,600 points.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, 7UP, PTT, EA, TTA, PTTGC, GPSC, CBG, KCE and HANA.