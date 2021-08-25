SET rises above 1,600 points after 4th straight day of gains

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the index on Wednesday would fluctuate between 1,580 and 1,600 points, citing the rising oil price and hopes that Thai lockdown restrictions will be eased amid the falling Covid-19 caseload.
However, it predicted the index would be under pressure from investors selling off shares to cut risk ahead of the US Federal Reserve's annual meeting, as well as risk from the resistance level of 1,600 points.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, 7UP, PTT, EA, TTA, PTTGC, GPSC, CBG, KCE and HANA.
Other Asian indices were mixed:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,724.80, down 7.30 points or 0.026 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,540.38, up 25.91 points or 0.74 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,697.50, up 33.95 points or 0.23 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,693.95, down 33.97 points or 0.13 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,146.81, up 8.51 points or 0.27 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,045.86, up 227.13 points or 1.35 per cent.
Published : August 25, 2021
