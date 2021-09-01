Stocks drop with valuation near highest since 2000

The S&P 500 edged lower, while European shares fell on signals the region's central bank will start discussing a reduction of bond purchases. A decline in financial firms weighed on sentiment after Bloomberg News reported Wells Fargo & Co. risks regulatory action over the pace of restitution. Data Tuesday showed a slide in consumer confidence and the biggest jump in home prices in more than 30 years.

American equities still notched their seventh straight monthly advance -- the longest winning streak since January 2018 -- amid a tonic of strong corporate profits and moderate monetary policy. As the tapering debate heats up at a time when a coronavirus resurgence is delaying reopenings in some parts of the world, there's been concern about an overstretched stock market. The S&P 500 is currently trading near its highest valuation levels since 2000.

"Markets are taking a little bit of a breather," said Cliff Hodge, chief investment officer at Cornerstone Wealth. After making it through strong economic data and stellar corporate earnings, "markets are now trying to grapple with: well, what's next?"