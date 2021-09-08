Monday, September 13, 2021

Gold falls sharply in opening trade

The price of gold dropped by THB100 in morning trade on Wednesday.

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.23am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,850 per baht weight and selling price THB27,950, while gold ornaments cost THB27,348 and THB28,450, respectively.


At close on Tuesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,950 per baht weight and selling price THB28,050, while gold ornaments cost THB27,439 and THB28,550, respectively.


The spot gold price on Wednesday morning was moving around US$1,798 (THB58,904) per ounce after Comex gold dipped sharply by $35.20, dropping from $1,800 to $1,798.50 per ounce at close on Tuesday due to pressure from  depreciation of the dollar and the rise in US government bond yields.

The Hong Kong gold price meanwhile plunged by HK$140 to $16,680 (THB70,299) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Published : September 08, 2021

