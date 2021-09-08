Gold falls sharply in opening trade

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.23am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,850 per baht weight and selling price THB27,950, while gold ornaments cost THB27,348 and THB28,450, respectively.



At close on Tuesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,950 per baht weight and selling price THB28,050, while gold ornaments cost THB27,439 and THB28,550, respectively.



The spot gold price on Wednesday morning was moving around US$1,798 (THB58,904) per ounce after Comex gold dipped sharply by $35.20, dropping from $1,800 to $1,798.50 per ounce at close on Tuesday due to pressure from depreciation of the dollar and the rise in US government bond yields.