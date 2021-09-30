SET Index drops 0.7% under shadow of QE tapering

It said the index is under pressure amid rising US inflation and the Federal Reserve signalling it will taper its quantitative easing programme and raise the interest rate sooner than expected.

“However, mass buy-ups of stocks enjoying specific positive sentiment, plus hope of Thailand reopening after a decline in domestic Covid-19 infections, would help boost the index,” Krungsri Securities said.

Related stories:

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, GUNKUL, SCB, TRUE, UBE, PTT, AOT, BBL, DELTA and PTTEP.