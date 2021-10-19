SET expected to fluctuate amid mixed sentiments

"However, uncertainty over inflation, the US Federal Reserve's plan to taper its quantitative easing programme this year and signs of stock downward trend would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ AOT, AAV, BA, MINT, KBANK, SCB, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, CPALL, AMATA, WHA, MAJOR, BTS and BEM, which benefit from the country reopening.

▪︎ PTT, PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, SPRC and BCP, which benefit from rising oil price and gross refining margin.