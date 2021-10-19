SET expected to fluctuate amid mixed sentiments

It said the index still gained positive sentiment from rising oil price and hopes over Thailand economic recovery after the country reopening on November 1.
"However, uncertainty over inflation, the US Federal Reserve's plan to taper its quantitative easing programme this year and signs of stock downward trend would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.
It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
▪︎ AOT, AAV, BA, MINT, KBANK, SCB, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, CPALL, AMATA, WHA, MAJOR, BTS and BEM, which benefit from the country reopening.
▪︎ PTT, PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, SPRC and BCP, which benefit from rising oil price and gross refining margin.
The SET Index rose by 0.57 points or 0.03 per cent to 1,644.49 on Tuesday morning, witnessing a high of 1,649.66 and a low of 1,644.30 in opening trade.
Published : October 19, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 19, 2021
Published : Oct 19, 2021
Published : Oct 19, 2021
Published : Oct 19, 2021
Published : Oct 19, 2021
Published : Oct 19, 2021
Published : Oct 19, 2021
Published : Oct 19, 2021