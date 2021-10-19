Gold inches up by THB50

At close on Monday, the buying price of gold bar was THB27,850 per baht weight and selling price THB27,950, while gold ornaments were THB27,348.64 and THB28,450, respectively.

The spot gold price on Tuesday morning was hovering around US$1,772 (THB59,096) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Monday dropped by $2.6 to $1,765.7 per ounce due to pressure from the appreciation of the US dollar and the rise in US government bond yields.



Related news:

The price of gold in Hong Kong, meanwhile, rose by HK$30 to $16,390 (THB70,297) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.