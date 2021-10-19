Tue, October 19, 2021

Gold inches up by THB50

The price of gold rose by THB50 in the morning trade on Tuesday.

A 9.22am report from the Gold Traders Association showed the buying price of gold bar at THB27,900 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,000, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB27,394.12 and THB28,500, respectively.

At close on Monday, the buying price of gold bar was THB27,850 per baht weight and selling price THB27,950, while gold ornaments were THB27,348.64 and THB28,450, respectively.

The spot gold price on Tuesday morning was hovering around US$1,772 (THB59,096) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Monday dropped by $2.6 to $1,765.7 per ounce due to pressure from the appreciation of the US dollar and the rise in US government bond yields.
 

The price of gold in Hong Kong, meanwhile, rose by HK$30 to $16,390 (THB70,297) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Published : October 19, 2021

By : THE NATION

