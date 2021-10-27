Wed, October 27, 2021

business

Gold price dives down

The price of gold dropped by THB100 in morning trade on Wednesday.

A 9.27am report from the Gold Traders Association showed the buying price of gold bar at THB28,050 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,150, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB27,545.72 and THB28,650, respectively.

At close on Tuesday, the buying price of gold bar was THB28,150 per baht weight and selling price THB28,250, while gold ornaments were THB27,636.68 and THB28,750, respectively.


The spot gold price on Wednesday morning was hovering around US$1,789 (THB59,520) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Tuesday dropped by $13.4, fell from the $1,800 level to $1,793.4 per ounce due to pressure from selling the precious metal for profit after the gold price has risen for several days in a row, including the appreciation of the US dollar.

The price of gold in Hong Kong, meanwhile, dropped by HK$90 to $16,630 (THB71,122) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

