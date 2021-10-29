SET expected to fall despite ECB positive meeting outcome

"However, investors would continue delaying investment to follow the US Federal Open Market Committee meeting next week as it is expected that the committee would taper its quantitative easing programme," Krungsri Securities said.

"Meanwhile, mass sell-offs of shares in line with market technical signs would pressure the index."

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ GULF, BGRIM, CHG, BCH, BDMS, KCE and JMT, whose third-quarter profit is expected to grow.

▪︎ HMPRO, CPALL, TNP and KK, which benefit from the government's economic stimulus measures.