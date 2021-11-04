SET expected to fall despite Fed positive meeting outcome

It said the index, however, would be under pressure due to falling oil price in line with rising US oil storage, investors' mass sell-offs of shares to follow Opec+ meeting and market volatility in line with the third-quarter performance forecast.
It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
▪︎ GULF, BGRIM, CHG, BCH, BDMS, KCE and JMT, whose third-quarter profit is expected to grow.
▪︎ AOT, AAV, BA, MINT, KBANK, SCB, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, CPALL, AMATA, WHA, BTS, BEM and VGI, which benefit from the country reopening.
As of 10.51am on Thursday, the SET Index rose by 5.41 points or 0.34 per cent to 1,617.33, witnessing a high of 1,618.71 and a low of 1,607.73 in opening trade.
Published : November 04, 2021
By : THE NATION
