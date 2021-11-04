Fri, November 19, 2021

business

SET expected to fall despite Fed positive meeting outcome

Krungsri Securities forecast the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index on Thursday (November 4) would fall to between 1,600 and 1,605 points despite positive sentiment from US Federal Reserves move to taper quantitative easing by US$15 billion per month until the middle of next year.

It said the index, however, would be under pressure due to falling oil price in line with rising US oil storage, investors' mass sell-offs of shares to follow Opec+ meeting and market volatility in line with the third-quarter performance forecast.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ GULF, BGRIM, CHG, BCH, BDMS, KCE and JMT, whose third-quarter profit is expected to grow.

▪︎ AOT, AAV, BA, MINT, KBANK, SCB, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, CPALL, AMATA, WHA, BTS, BEM and VGI, which benefit from the country reopening.

As of 10.51am on Thursday, the SET Index rose by 5.41 points or 0.34 per cent to 1,617.33, witnessing a high of 1,618.71 and a low of 1,607.73 in opening trade.

Related stories:

Related News

Published : November 04, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thai business leaders get ready to host massive Apec trade forums next year

Published : Nov 19, 2021

NIA Collaborates with Business Finland on ‘Innovation Diplomacy’ to Push Thailand to Innovative Country

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Baht may appreciate if stronger UK pound pulls down the dollar

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.