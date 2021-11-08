QE tapering and 3Q performance announcement are expected to pressure SET

However, fund flow volatility due to the US Federal Reserve's move to taper its quantitative easing programme and third-quarter performance announcement would pressure the index, Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ PTT, PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, SPRC and BCP, which benefit from rising oil price and gross refining margin.

▪︎ GULF, BGRIM, CHG, BCH, BDMS, KCE and JMT, whose third-quarter profit is expected to grow.

▪︎ AOT, KBANK, SCB, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, CPALL, AMATA, WHA, BTS, BEM and VGI, which benefit from the country reopening.