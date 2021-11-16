3Q revenue boosts BGRIMs 9-mth earnings to B2.23bn On course to raise power delivery, add capacity, expand renewable investment

B.Grimm Power PCL (BGRIM), Thailand’s leading industrial power producer, increased its normalised net profit attributable to the parent company by 6% in the first nine months of this year to 2,228 million baht.

The higher earnings in January-September resulted from a 21% rise in its power sale volumes to industrial clients, a 16.9% reduction in the sales and administrative expenses, and the expanded production capacity, said Dr Harald Link, Chairman and President of BGRIM. It is noteworthy that actual power sale volumes in the period exceeded the 10-15% growth projections set earlier.

For the third quarter, BGRIM's 2021, BGRIM's revenues from sales and services edged up by 4.7% over the same period last year to 11,714 million baht. This was driven by a 17.1% growth in the electricity sales to industrial customers in the country to peak at 844 gigawatt-hours.

The rise in power deliveries came upon strong demand from key industrial customers and new buyers who have committed to purchase 33.5 MW from BGRIM. The company has targeted not less than 40 MW in power supplies to new clientele this year and more than 50 MW in 2022.

However, third-quarter normalised net profit attributable to the parent firm dropped 23.4% from the same period last year to 571 million baht. This was due primarily to the 14% increase in natural gas prices to 268 baht per million British Thermal Unit (BTU) and the planned maintenance shutdowns of its three industrial power plants (SPP).