Fri, November 19, 2021

business

SET expected to fluctuate despite positive ECB signals, US-China trade talks

Krungsri Securities forecast the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index on Wednesday (November 17) would fluctuate between 1,635-1,655 points

It said the index gained positive sentiment from the European Central Bank signalling it would not raise the interest rate next year, believing that rising inflation is short term impact due to the energy crisis.

It added that a smoothly US-China trade meeting would also help boost the index.

"However, Thai stocks would be under pressure due to falling oil price below US$80 per barrel, especially shares related to energy," Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ AOT, AAV, BA, MINT, KBANK, SCB, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, AMATA, WHA, BTS, BEM, VGI, BH and BDMS, which benefit from the country reopening.

▪︎ GFPT and TFG, which would benefit from rising domestic chicken price.

Published : November 17, 2021

By : THE NATION

