SET expected to fluctuate despite positive ECB signals, US-China trade talks

It added that a smoothly US-China trade meeting would also help boost the index.

"However, Thai stocks would be under pressure due to falling oil price below US$80 per barrel, especially shares related to energy," Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ AOT, AAV, BA, MINT, KBANK, SCB, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, AMATA, WHA, BTS, BEM, VGI, BH and BDMS, which benefit from the country reopening.

▪︎ GFPT and TFG, which would benefit from rising domestic chicken price.