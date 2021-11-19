SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

The index fell after rising by 6.42 points or 0.39 per cent on Thursday.
In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the day's index would fluctuate between 1,640-1,660 points.
It said the index gained positive sentiment from Thailand economic and SET-listed firms' profit forecasts that they would recover in the fourth quarter this year. Mass buy-ups of shares that gained specific positive sentiment would help boost the index, it added.
"However, the index would be under pressure due to uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve would raise interest rate sooner than expected to deal with rising inflation," Krungsri Securities predicted.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were SCB, TRUE, EA, KBANK, BBL, GUNKUL, DTAC, GPSC, MONO and PTT.
Other Asian indices were mixed:
Published : November 19, 2021
By : THE NATION
