SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,645.06 on Friday, down 5.96 points or 0.36 per cent. Transactions totalled 102.89 billion baht with an index high of 1,656.27 and a low of 1,641.52.

The index fell after rising by 6.42 points or 0.39 per cent on Thursday.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the day's index would fluctuate between 1,640-1,660 points.

It said the index gained positive sentiment from Thailand economic and SET-listed firms' profit forecasts that they would recover in the fourth quarter this year. Mass buy-ups of shares that gained specific positive sentiment would help boost the index, it added.

"However, the index would be under pressure due to uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve would raise interest rate sooner than expected to deal with rising inflation," Krungsri Securities predicted.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were SCB, TRUE, EA, KBANK, BBL, GUNKUL, DTAC, GPSC, MONO and PTT.

Other Asian indices were mixed:

  • Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 29,745.87, up 147.21 points or 0.50 per cent.
  • China's Shanghai SE Composite closed at 3,560.37, up 39.66 points or 1.13 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component closed at 14,752.49, up 173.32 points or 1.19 per cent.
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,049.97, down 269.75 points or 1.07 per cent.
  • South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 2,971.02, up 23.64 points or 0.80 per cent.
  • Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 17,818.31, down 23.06 points or 0.13 per cent.

