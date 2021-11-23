SET rises in the morning trade

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value were UBE, EA, BANPU, PTT, TRUE, AOT, DTAC, KBANK, SCB and SUPER.

The SET Index closed at 1,649.54 on Monday, up 4.48 points or 0.27 per cent. Transactions totalled 94.48 billion baht with an index high of 1,653.33 and a low of 1,645.09.