SET falls after rising in the previous day

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, TRUE, ADVANC, CPALL, BANPU, SCB, PTT, EA, TU and BAM.

Other Asian indices were down with one exception:

China's Shanghai SE Composite closed at 3,589.09+7.01 (0.20 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component closed at 14,905.13−55.52 (0.37 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 24,651.58−299.76 (1.20 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 2,997.33−15.92 (0.53 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 17,666.12−137.42 (0.77 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei Index was closed for Labour Thanksgiving Day.