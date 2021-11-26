Gold glides up on Friday

At close on Thursday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,250 per baht weight and selling price THB28,350, while gold ornaments were THB27,742.80 and THB28,850, respectively.



The spot gold price on Friday morning hovered around US$1,792 (THB60,126) per ounce after the Comex gold market closed on Thanksgiving yesterday.

The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, dropped by HK$20 to $16,680 (THB71,708) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.