Fri, November 26, 2021

business

Gold glides up on Friday

The price of gold rose by THB100 in morning trade on Friday.

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.25am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,350 per baht weight and selling price THB28,450, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB27,833.76 and THB28,950, respectively.

At close on Thursday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,250 per baht weight and selling price THB28,350, while gold ornaments were THB27,742.80 and THB28,850, respectively. 


The spot gold price on Friday morning hovered around US$1,792 (THB60,126) per ounce after the Comex gold market closed on Thanksgiving yesterday.

Related news:

The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, dropped by HK$20 to $16,680 (THB71,708) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Related News

Published : November 26, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Baht weakens as foreign investors sell off short term bonds worth THB4 billion in 2 days

Published : Nov 26, 2021

SET expected to fluctuate amid worries over Covid-19 outbreak

Published : Nov 26, 2021

In China, escalating cost of business sends some companies to the exits

Published : Nov 26, 2021

SET slides amid worries over interest rate hike, QE tapering

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Latest News

City traffic expert decries decision to close Bangkok’s historic Hua Lamphong train station

Published : Nov 26, 2021

Court rejects re-evaluation order, demands Dhara Dhevi auction go ahead as scheduled

Published : Nov 26, 2021

Baht weakens as foreign investors sell off short term bonds worth THB4 billion in 2 days

Published : Nov 26, 2021

Gold glides up on Friday

Published : Nov 26, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.