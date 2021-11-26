Gold glides up on Friday

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.25am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,350 per baht weight and selling price THB28,450, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB27,833.76 and THB28,950, respectively.
At close on Thursday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,250 per baht weight and selling price THB28,350, while gold ornaments were THB27,742.80 and THB28,850, respectively.
The spot gold price on Friday morning hovered around US$1,792 (THB60,126) per ounce after the Comex gold market closed on Thanksgiving yesterday.
The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, dropped by HK$20 to $16,680 (THB71,708) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.
